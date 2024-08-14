Harris leads or ties Trump in most battleground states, poll shows

Kamala Harris leads or ties Donald Trump in all but one battleground state — Nevada — according to the latest installment of The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter’s Swing State Project survey, a major improvement over President Joe Biden’s performance.

Currently, an equal percentage of voters view Harris favorably and unfavorably, according to the survey. But her favorability rating has risen 13 points since May, and increased substantially among Democrats (by 20 points) and Black women (by 30 points) according to the survey, which was shared first with Semafor.

“Harris’ success in closing the gap is driven by her consolidation of the Democratic base, and increased support among independent voters,” Walter wrote in her analysis.



