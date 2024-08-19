Democrats, finally, move past the Iraq War

The Democratic National Convention in Chicago will finally move the party past the most fundamental dividing line in Democratic politics this century: The Iraq War.

For the first time since the 2003 war, the Democratic ticket will not have a candidate publicly associated with supporting the invasion.

In fact, it features two candidates whose national political careers only began after the decision had been made. Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t even an elected official in the run-up to the invasion, instead working in the City Attorney’s office ahead of her campaign to become District Attorney of San Francisco that would start her climb up the political ranks.

AD

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz entered national politics in the 2006 midterm elections, running as an Iraq War critic. He has faced campaign attacks on his military record in the race, including his retirement during that campaign before his National Guard unit deployed to Iraq, but the criticism has little to do with his judgment about the war itself.

“We’re aging past the debates that basically cleaved the party into different factions for years,” Tyson Brody, a Democratic operative who had pointed out the novelty on X, told Semafor. “For people old enough to have been paying attention in 2002 and 2003, it feels welcome.”