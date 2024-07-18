JD Vance eases the GOP into his ‘America First’ vision

MILWAUKEE – In 2016, JD Vance introduced book buyers to his tough-loving “mamaw,” the grandmother who helped raise him. Four years later, Glenn Close played mamaw in the film of “Hillbilly Elegy” and nearly won an Oscar.

On Thursday night, as Vance accepted the GOP nomination for vice president, the Republican National Convention turned his life into a chant: “Ma-maw! Ma-maw! Ma-maw!”

Vance’s acceptance speech blended his memoir — a story of working-class striving against free trade’s failures — into the Trump campaign’s platform. He didn’t mention modern GOP priorities like tax cuts or limits on abortion, or more recent priorities like ending military aid to Ukraine.

He mentioned “addiction” four times, and prompted another chant — “JD’s Mom! JD’s Mom!” — when he pointed to his mother in the president’s box, praising her for nearly 10 years sober.

“If President Trump’s okay with it, let’s have a celebration in the White House,” said Vance, a line that wasn’t in his prepared remarks.

For the second time, Trump had picked a running mate from the Midwest, from a small city that had never produced a vice president before. Mike Pence, self-exiled from Trump’s party this year, had connected Trump with the party’s evangelical and Reaganite peace-through-strength wings.

Pence had voted for the Iraq War. Vance, who served in that war, condemned it, and condemned President Biden for supporting it. This is the first Republican ticket since that war to contain no one who had supported it as a politician; Vance took the stage to Merle Haggard’s “America First,” an anti-war song that wouldn’t have made the playlist at a Bush-era RNC.

“From Iraq to Afghanistan, from the Financial Crisis to the Great Recession, from open borders to stagnating wages, the people who govern this country have failed and failed again,” said Vance.

As in his 2022 campaign for US Senate, Vance blamed the elites who hated Trump for a hollowed-out rust belt, and the drug overdoses that burned through it. He had an example of the people who’d suffered: His own family.

“America’s ruling class wrote the checks; communities like mine paid the price,” said Vance. “We won’t cater to Wall Street. We’ll commit to the working man. We won’t import foreign labor. We’ll fight for American citizens.”