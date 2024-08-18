Harris has slight lead in new poll as Democrats head to National Convention

Vice President Kamala Harris had 49% of the vote in a new Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll, compared to 45% for Donald Trump. The poll was conducted over Aug. 9-13 and showed Harris narrowly leading Trump in a “head-to-head matchup,” and with a slightly smaller lead in a race with a third-party candidate.

The poll’s margin of error means Harris’ lead isn’t statistically significant, but it is a sign of how the party’s fortunes have changed since President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race.

At the Democratic National Convention starting Monday, Harris and her running mate Tim Walz will have an opportunity to further define themselves for voters — and keep her campaign’s momentum going heading into the fall. “The candidate who sets the narrative usually wins the contest,” one Democratic pollster wrote in The Economist.