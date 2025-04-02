Flutterwave CEO eyes profitability, doesn’t rule out sale

Flutterwave, Africa’s most valuable unicorn, won’t rule out the possibility of selling to a larger player, its CEO told Semafor, but stressed that the fintech player is laser focused on reaching profitability this year.

The company has discussed the potential of an initial public offering over the last few years. But with a valuation of more than $3 billion, after raising around $500 million since its 2016 launch, Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola said Flutterwave was open to the possibility of being acquired by a larger player.

“Yes, we’re open,” he said, but “our goal is to be profitable this year.” Agboola said the company, which provides software for businesses to collect card or bank transfer payments online, aimed to provide “stability” to achieve its goal. “We want to go aggressive on that as a firm.”

Flutterwave’s Chief Financial Officer Mitesh Popat added that the overarching aim was to ensure that Flutterwave was “sustainable for the long term.” That approach would, he said, “give us many options,” including a possible IPO.