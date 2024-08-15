Nigeria targets crypto accounts worth $38 million in intensified crackdown

Nigerian authorities have moved to freeze millions of dollars of value held in cryptocurrency wallets, which media reports say is an attempt to cut funding to a protest movement.

The move marks an escalation in a year-long crackdown on crypto use since Nigeria’s central bank alleged in February that crypto platforms enabled money flows through the country from unidentifiable sources.

In a Tuesday briefing to a government council chaired by President Bola Tinubu, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu said his office initiated action to freeze $38 million held as crypto in digital wallets. The accounts allegedly received donations in support of nationwide cost of living protests that were held at the beginning of this month, local media outlets reported.

A separate report by Premium Times detailed screengrabs of what it purports to be a court order in Nigeria’s capital Abuja authorizing EFCC, Nigeria’s financial crimes investigator, to freeze four wallets holding about 37 million USDT, a stablecoin valued at par with the dollar. The wallets “are owned by individuals being investigated for offences of Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing,” the EFCC said according to the purported court order.

It is not clear when the agency began its investigation of the wallets’ owners. The order to freeze did not specify a connection to the protests and was granted on Aug. 9, the protests’ penultimate day. An EFCC spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment by Semafor Africa.