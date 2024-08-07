Nigeria clamps down on pro-Russia protesters in northern cities

KANO, Nigeria — Nigerian authorities are clamping down on anti-government protesters who have been seen waving Russian flags and chanting pro-Putin slogans in the country’s northern cities.

The nationwide protests to decry the rising cost of living and “bad governance” started on Aug.1 and spread across the commercial capital Lagos and several northern cities last week. But security forces have had a delayed response to the unusual but increasing presence of pro-Russia support at some of the protests in northern states including Borno, Kaduna, Kano and Katsina. This week the police said they had arrested some tailors responsible for making Russian flags. The Nigeria Police Force and the defense chief both said the use of foreign flags during protests and openly calling for a military takeover of the government is a capital offense under Nigerian law.

The Russian embassy in Nigeria was quick to deny any involvement of its government or its officials. “As always, we emphasize that Russia does not interfere in the domestic affairs of foreign states, including Nigeria,” it said in a statement. “These intentions of some protesters to wave Russian flags are personal choices of individuals, and they do not reflect any official position or policy of the Russian Government on the issue.”

Protesters who spoke to Semafor Africa in Kano said the Russian flags were a sign of strength on the world stage and a way to get the attention of Nigerian President Tinubu. “We have the conviction that if Putin intervenes we will have our demands met so that citizens will enjoy having food to eat,” said Naziru Muktar, 27. “Nobody gave us any flags, we sourced the flags by ourselves.”

“I am a textile dealer, I have volunteered fifty yards for the new flags to be produced and bring them out for anyone interested to be given for free, Nura Musa Adama, 22. “We are doing this to raise voices to get our concerns addressed,” said Nura Musa Adama, 22.