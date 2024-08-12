US crypto staffer held in Nigeria sees health rapidly decline, family warns

An American staff member of cryptocurrency exchange Binance who has been detained by Nigerian authorities for nearly six months requires urgent surgery to avoid losing the ability to walk, his family has warned. They say his health has seriously deteriorated and he has been blocked from seeing his lawyers.

Tigran Gambaryan is being held in a high security prison over allegations that Binance is involved in money laundering, which the company denies.

His relatives, in a letter to Nigerian prison officials, say a herniated disc in his back “requires highly specialized and risky surgery” to avoid permanent damage that may affect his ability to walk. The family said Gambaryan also needs surgery to remove his tonsils after contracting multiple pneumonia infections in prison.

Gambaryan’s family alleges that the Nigeria Correctional Service has withheld his medical records. And, in a statement issued on Monday, they also said he has been “blocked” from seeing his lawyers since July 26.



