Who is DeSantis’ new campaign manager?

In yet another shake-up in his 2024 presidential campaign, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis replaced his campaign manager with a senior aide on Tuesday.

A campaign spokesman confirmed that James Uthmeier, the governor’s chief of staff, is taking the helm. Outgoing campaign manager Generra Peck is set to stay on as chief strategist, according to The Messenger, which first reported the news.

We’ve curated reporting and insights on who Uthmeier is and what his new role means for DeSantis’ campaign.