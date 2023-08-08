Ron DeSantis’ risky attack on Donald Trump’s COVID aid

The original CARES Act was probably the least-controversial major bill of Trump’s presidency at the time — it passed the Senate with unanimous support and the House by voice vote as COVID-19 ravaged New York City. Polls showed voters of all parties strongly backed it as well.

That makes it hard to throw mud at Trump (and perhaps Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.) without dirtying a whole lot of Republicans who might not appreciate it, even if they went on to oppose later iterations of COVID aid.

One of the rare critics of the bill at the time of passage was Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., a DeSantis ally. But almost every senator or House member, including key figures in early voting states like Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley in Iowa, supported the law, while governors across the country relied on its funding to power their own COVID responses.

DeSantis himself frequently cited CARES Act funding in press releases and sometimes on Twitter. “We thank President Trump for this much-needed support and look forward to our continued work to defeat COVID-19 and emerge stronger than before,” he said in one April statement announcing billions in emergency aid.