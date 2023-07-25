Ron DeSantis fires staffer who shared video with fascist imagery

Nate Hochman, a prominent young Ron DeSantis staffer, was part of the slew of employees let go by the team this week, three sources familiar with the situation told Semafor.

“Nate Hochman is no longer with the campaign,” a campaign official confirmed.

Hochman, who left the National Review to join DeSantis’ campaign, faced media scrutiny after retweeting multiple pro-DeSantis videos from the four-month old DeSantisCams Twitter account.

The videos drew special attention after a New York Times story over the wekeend reported that a strange meme-filled anti-LGBT video shared by the campaign was made by a DeSantis staffer, and passed off to a different Twitter account. Noting style similarities between the anti-LGBT video and videos shared on the DeSantisCams account, Republican strategist Luke Thompson speculated that they may have been made by the same person.

The same day that the Times piece ran, Hochman was found to have shared a recent DeSantisCams video in which a depressed “wojack” character, unhappy with Donald Trump’s record, got excited about the Florida governor. It ended with the seal of Florida transforming into an apparent take on the ancient Sonnenrad, a symbol adopted by fascists, as soldiers marched in formation. The video was deleted after multiple accounts drew attention to that image.

AD

It was not immediately clear if there was a connection between his exit and the videos. After this story published, Axios reported that Hochman himself had made — and not just shared — the latest video. The DeSantis campaign did not immediately respond to questions about whether the videos originated from the campaign.

After publication of this story, Hochman told Semafor that “it was an honor to work for Governor DeSantis,” and declined to comment on the video’s origin.