State Department pauses most visa processing in Zimbabwe

The US embassy in Zimbabwe is pausing all routine visa operations beginning Thursday, according to a memo sent by the State Department and viewed by Semafor.

The pause, described as “temporary,” will affect applications for a host of visas, including immigrant visas as well as nonimmigrant tourist, business traveler, student, and exchange visitor visas.

“The Administration is always working to prevent visa overstay and misuse,” a senior State Department official said.

The official pointed to Zimbabwe’s B1 and B2 visa overstay rate of 10.57%, which is equivalent to 709 Zimbabweans. Overstay rates for those on student visas is also a concern — as is Zimbabwe not agreeing to a so-called safe third country or third country national agreement that would permit asylum seekers to pursue their claim from a nation they previously traveled to, according to the official.

The Trump administration has reportedly pressured African countries to accept deported non-national migrants. So far only Eswatini, Rwanda, and South Sudan have publicly agreed to such an arrangement.

The pause will not impact already existing valid visas, according to the memo, and some applications — including official and C-3 diplomatic visas — will continue to be processed.