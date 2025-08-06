Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

US announces new visa bonds for travelers from Zambia, Malawi

Aug 6, 2025, 9:19am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Zimbabwean migrants wishing to enter South Africa queue at a passport check.
Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

US visa applicants from Malawi and Zambia will need to pay bonds of up to $15,000 for some tourist and business visas under a new pilot program.

The new rules will apply from Aug. 20, the US State Department said in a notice on its website, as part of a move to discourage visa overstays: The bond amount will be returned once the applicant leaves the country as per the terms of their visa.

Immigration has been a key target of US President Donald Trump’s administration, with Washington imposing a travel ban in June that fully or partially blocks nationals from 19 countries — the majority in Africa – from entering the US on security grounds.

Other nations may also be added to the list of countries facing bond rules, depending on “high overstay rates, screening and vetting deficiencies,” a State Department official told Reuters.

A chart showing visa overstay rates for select African countries.
Semafor Staff
AD