US high rejections of African student visas “steadily rising”

Nearly 60% of all students from African countries who applied to study at universities in the United States last year were denied the requisite F-1 visa by the State Department, according to a new report. The denial rate for students from Africa was the highest among all regions but the US State Department insists it has in fact granted more visas in aggregate to African students than ever before.

Countries that saw denial rates rise by 10 percentage points or more in 2023 were all located in Africa and Asia. Southern Africa notably recorded a much lower denial rate of 19%, compared to the continent’s overall 57% denial rate. With the exception of South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Lesotho, denial rates for students from Africa have been increasing steadily since 2015, when the overall rate stood at 43%.

The report, by non-profits Shorelight and the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, analyzes State Department data.”The African continent has, by far, the highest visa denial rate than any other world region, and it is steadily rising,” write the researchers.