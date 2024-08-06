‘Pragmatic Midwestern governor’ or ‘cornucopia of liberal psychosis?’ The race to define Tim Walz begins.

The dream among Walz supporters is that he’ll be a happy warrior — just about every Democrat we spoke to mentioned his sense of humor — who bridges the gap between uniting the base and reaching out to new voters. His biography of growing up in Nebraska, joining the Army national guard, and becoming a teacher in Mankato, Minnesota also matches up well with JD Vance, who has introduced himself as a champion of forgotten small town Americans.

“I’m thrilled,” Vermont Rep. Becca Balint, a progressive Democrat, told Semafor. “He was my pick from the first moment I saw him on TV talking about Harris and the sharp contrast between her and the Trump/Vance ticket. He’s a great surrogate, and as a representative from a rural state I’m excited about his ability to speak to blue collar and rural Americans. He’s also a joyful person and we need more of that.”

On the opposite side of the spectrum in Congress, independent Sen. Joe Manchin — who had briefly considered running against Harris for the nomination — hailed Walz as “the real deal.”

“My friend Governor Tim Walz will bring normality back to the most chaotic political environment that most of us have ever seen,” he said in a statement.

There’s a somewhat Biden-esque arc to Walz’s career, some Democrats noted: He had a relatively centrist record in Congress while representing a competitive rural seat, but a progressive record as governor in his second term, when Democrats won a narrow majority in its state legislature and pursued a raft of party priorities. Much like Biden, supporters described him as a backslapping coalition-builder who could manage competing interests to deliver victories and temper expectations when necessary.

“He’s a pragmatic Midwesterner Democrat,” former Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, a moderate who ran a competitive race against JD Vance in 2022, told Semafor. Ryan gushed about Walz’s personal and political skills, and showed little concern about efforts to paint him as radical (“the only card they have is to call him a name”). Walz, he said, had the messaging chops to rebut whatever attacks he received.

“He’ll be awesome,” Ryan said. “Too often candidates have fallen into the trap of getting too wonky and having a 10 point policy plan that nobody wants to listen to…Tim has a way of speaking to the same values, the same goals, same strategies, but just doing it in a way that’s more ‘common touch’ and that people can understand.”

Ryan and many other Democrats pointed to Walz’s personal affability as a likely factor in Harris’ choice. This view was especially pronounced in the House, where Walz was a member from 2007 to 2019 and enjoyed plenty of support during the running mate search.

Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver called Walz an “everyman” and said they were part of a decade-long group chat of 25-30 members called the “Sports Buddies” that also included former Reps. Ed Perlmutter and Joe Crowley.

“Truly one of the nicest guys I’ve ever served with,” Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle told Semafor.

“I was hoping she would pick him,” said Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, a California Democrat who took office after Walz had left. “He’s down to earth, keeps it real, and understands middle America and Congress.”