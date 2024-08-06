Tim Walz’s selection runs into a buzzsaw of Israel politics

Critics of Israel claimed a victory when Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. It wasn’t entirely clear yet what they had won.

“Dear White Staffers,” a social media account run by an employee of Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee, had spent days posting anti-Shapiro stories focused on Gaza. It spent Tuesday posting celebratory images of Walz: “WE FUCKING DID IT WE FUCKING WON LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO!!!!!”

The choice between Shapiro and Walz had been elevated by pro-Palestinian progressives as a referendum on whether Harris would antagonize young Gaza activists. This was done without encouragement from Walz, who didn’t comment much on Israel as governor and had amassed a relatively ordinary pro-Israel voting record in the House. The main point of distinction was Shapiro’s harsher words about campus protests.

“I am now more hopeful that Vice President Harris and Governor Walz will listen to the 83% of Democrats who want a ceasefire,” said Rami Al-Kabra, a Palestinian-American city councilor in Washington state, and an uncommitted delegate to the DNC, in a statement. “They have an opportunity right now to bring the party together to defeat Trump in November.”

Watching this dispute play out from the sidelines, Republicans acted quickly to blame the vice presidential choice on antisemitism within the Democratic Party.

“Kamala Harris listened to the Hamas wing of the party,” Ohio Sen. JD Vance told reporters in Philadelphia. “She selected Tim Walz.”

In an interview with the Hill, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that Shapiro’s “heritage” was a non-starter for Harris: “They have a pro-Palestinian, in some cases pro-Hamas wing of the Democratic Party.” In a statement, New York Rep. Mike Lawler claimed that the Pennsylvanian was simply “too Jewish and too moderate” for the modern Democratic Party.

Shapiro’s Democratic advocates knew that was coming, and saw the criticism as inevitable. Republicans had previewed it for days, as some Gaza ceasefire activists labeled Shapiro “Genocide Josh,” and warned that he would alienate anti-war voters.

The lead-up to the choice put Democrats in an awkward position. Few had any issue with Walz, who drew early praise on Tuesday from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Joe Manchin alike. But some also saw little difference in how the two governors approached the Jewish state, and its war with Hamas, and wondered aloud if Shapiro was being singled out for his last name. Progressive Democrats had also urged supporters in the days leading up to the selection not to reinforce that perception.

“Tim is a great pick, and will reinforce the Vice President’s normal, pragmatic approach,” said Ohio Rep. Greg Landsman, a Jewish Democrat. “Plus, Tim is funny and we could use a little more joy in all of this. That doesn’t mean that some of the pushback against Josh wasn’t low key antisemitic. Both things can be true.”

Mark Mellman, the chairman of Democratic Majority for Israel, put out a memo moments after the Walz pick about the governor’s record — a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, flying state flags at half-mast after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. It was “partisan poppycock,” he said, to suggest that Harris, who is married to a Jewish man, had made an anti-Israel choice.

“She’s selected Jewish men for powerful roles in her personal and professional life,” Mellman said. “To suggest that she’s anti-semitic is just absurd.”

At the same time, he didn’t absolve some of Shapiro’s critics. “Vice President Harris had a lot of good choices,” said Mellman. “She had to pick one. But the level of antisemitic invective around this decision was extraordinary and extremely dangerous. People of good conscience should be condemning that antisemitism.”