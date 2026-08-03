Exclusive / South African investors look to create $1B sugar monopoly

A South African investor group that recently rescued the debt-laden agricultural producer Tongaat Hulett is planning a takeover of rival Illovo Sugar, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The move would consolidate control of the continent’s sugar, ethanol, and bioenergy markets under a single African-owned giant.

The effort has already reached the executive suite of London-based Associated British Foods, the parent company of Illovo. Representatives from Vision Sugar, led by South African billionaire Robert Gumede and Zimbabwean dealmaker Rute Moyo, have initiated contact with ABF CEO George Weston about a deal, one person said. Corporate finance advisory sources estimate that Illovo Sugar holds an enterprise value of between $800 million and $1.1 billion.

The transaction, if it comes to pass, spans Illovo’s vast network of sugar estates across South Africa, Zambia, Malawi, Eswatini, Tanzania, and Mozambique, setting up one of the largest agricultural buyouts on the continent in more than a decade.

ABF declined to comment while spokespeople for Illovo did not respond to requests for comment.