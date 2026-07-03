Billionaire maps next chapter for southern Africa sugar giant

South African billionaire Robert Gumede is attempting one of the region’s most improbable turnarounds: transforming a century-old sugar producer that collapsed under an accounting scandal into an energy champion.

Gumede’s consortium bought Tongaat Hulett out of near liquidation earlier this year, taking control of a business whose mills and grower networks anchor rural economies across Mozambique, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

In an interview with Semafor, Gumede said he would turn one crop into three revenue streams under which he would burn leftover sugarcane stalks and fibre to make electricity. He also plans to convert carbon dioxide produced in sugar processing into medical oxygen or beverage-grade CO2, and turn sugarcane into ethanol, which can be blended into petrol.

“Sugar is a … cherry on top,” Gumede told Semafor.

The billionaire said his company, called Vision Sugar, plans to expand the grower base from roughly 17,500 to more than 30,000 and double the roughly 50,000 jobs tied to the value chain, which he said he would use to try and convince regional governments to roll out investor-friendly industrial policy that would allow the company to thrive.

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Tongaat tumbled into business rescue — similar to Chapter 11 in the US — after corrupt bookkeeping practices blew a hole in its balance sheet in 2018. That sent shockwaves across the southern African region where Tongaat’s network of mills and refineries tied together independent growers, logistics companies, and food manufacturers.

After a messy process to rescue the firm, Gumede’s Vision Sugar — a group set up with Zimbabwean dealmaker and former Coca-Cola executive Rute Moyo, to revive Tongaat – emerged as the group’s new owner last month, tasked with repairing a battered balance sheet and convincing the government that a radical industrial pivot is possible. Gumede said the company’s operations in Mozambique and Zimbabwe are profitable and in a position to bankroll the turnaround of the South African operations.