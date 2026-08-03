Exclusive / The AI ‘news’ accounts hyping a blue-state dystopia

In January, President Donald Trump posted two clips from a popular YouTube account sharing some dramatic news: Walmart was closing hundreds of California stores.

It wasn’t true. But as California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s communications team pushed back against the posts on X, what alarmed them more than the falsehoods themselves (dubious social media claims from Trump are nothing new) was the lack of clarity about the form these videos were taking and where they were coming from, according to two Newsom staffers. They’re concerned that this growing wave of AI-assisted spam — much of which has been aimed at Newsom, a likely presidential candidate in 2028 — is only a taste of what’s to come as the technology and the political operatives wielding it become even more sophisticated.

@MeganWright62, the YouTube channel that posted the claim, was mostly populated by sensational AI-generated videos that purported to show various companies leaving California, grocery stores running out of food, and school teachers quitting en masse. The channel’s videos, cobbled together by AI and generated at scale with little regard for accuracy, look decent enough that some segment of the public — or, at least, YouTube commenters — doesn’t seem to realize or care that they were assembled by AI.

The account was one of hundreds that the governor’s team has been pushing to get taken down in recent months as it focuses increasingly on AI-generated spam content in its media monitoring mix. Much of that work, staff said, has consisted of attempts to fight back against AI-narrated videos that spread false claims, like that Kroger is shutting down a California distribution center, that Costco and Shell are closing their stores and gas stations, or that GM and Ford plants in California are shuttering (neither company has had factories in the state in decades).

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Newsom’s office says it worked with YouTube to identify more than 700 accounts since January that were subsequently removed for violating the company’s terms of service through its “likeness protection” program, a new support system for public figures, creators, and journalists that flags when someone’s face is used without their permission in deepfakes. Many of those accounts were populated with AI-generated content with what Newsom’s team said was false or highly misleading information about Newsom and California’s decline.

“Right now, algorithms are rewarding lies and bad actors are taking advantage — particularly those who want to see a divided America,” Brandon Richards, a spokesperson for the governor, told Semafor. While Richards said that major tech platforms like YouTube “have been a helpful and willing partner in this fight,” he argued that “the combination of bots and increased access to powerful AI, coming at a time with the doomscroll nature of our content consumption habits, has made it easier than ever to push rage-bait and false narratives that are believed on sight.”

“Unless there is a significant systemic change from all platforms, this issue will continue and is likely going to get worse,” Richards said.