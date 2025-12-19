Events Email Briefings
Instagram’s Adam Mosseri on TV, AI slop, and how to beat TikTok

Ben Smith and Max Tani
Dec 19, 2025, 7:41am EST
Media
The Scene

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

Adam Mosseri joins Mixed Signals to talk about what Instagram actually is in 2025, and what it isn’t. Max and Ben ask about the platform’s new move onto TV screens, the dominance of Reels and DMs, and whether “everything is becoming television.” Mosseri also explains how the company is competing with TikTok and YouTube, and whether “AI slop” is a legitimate concern for social media feeds

Sign up for Semafor Media’s Sunday newsletter: https://www.semafor.com/newsletters/media

For more from Think with Google, check out ThinkwithGoogle.com.

Find us on X: @semaforben, @maxwelltani

If you have a tip or a comment, please email us mixedsignals@semafor.com

