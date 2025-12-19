Instagram’s Adam Mosseri on TV, AI slop, and how to beat TikTok

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

Adam Mosseri joins Mixed Signals to talk about what Instagram actually is in 2025, and what it isn’t. Max and Ben ask about the platform’s new move onto TV screens, the dominance of Reels and DMs, and whether “everything is becoming television.” Mosseri also explains how the company is competing with TikTok and YouTube, and whether “AI slop” is a legitimate concern for social media feeds

