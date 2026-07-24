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Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on loneliness and why he’s more worried about your phone than your body

Jul 24, 2026, 9:06am EDT
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Former US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy joins Mixed Signals to make the case that America’s loneliness crisis is a public health emergency — and that social media is a bigger driver of it than almost anything else we’re paying attention to.

Max and Ben ask Vivek why he chose to focus on isolation rather than cancer or heart disease after his tenure as Surgeon General, whether the science on social media harms is as definitive as he suggests, and what’d he say to people who think the health risks of drinking alcohol are worth the social benefits.

Max Tani and Ben Smith
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