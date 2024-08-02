Famine declared in Sudan’s Darfur

Famine was declared in Sudan’s Darfur region, where hundreds of thousands of people have been internally displaced and are living in camps since a civil war began more than a year ago.

Official declarations of famine are rare; this is only the third one in the last 20 years globally.

The rival military groups — who are set to meet for US-brokered peace talks in two weeks — have prevented aid from reaching the more than 600,000 people estimated to be internally displaced. The scarcity has pushed the price of available grains 180% above recent averages.