Sudan’s war is escalating a year after fighting began

Exactly one year into the war in Sudan, prospects for peace in the near future are getting dimmer. Fighting between the Sudanese armed forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is escalating and looks set to worsen in its second year because neither side has gained a significant advantage so far, analysts told Semafor Africa.

Clashes between forces led by rival generals erupted on April 15 last year in a power struggle that followed Sudan’s failure to transition to a democratic civilian-led government after the 2019 uprising that ousted the long-serving dictatorial leader Omar al-Bashir.

“Fighting is currently on an uptick and most concerning is that it is spreading into new areas that have not previously seen a lot of violence,” noted Cameron Hudson, an analyst with the Washington D.C.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Efforts by the international community to broker peace have fallen flat. Peace talks led by the United States and Saudi Arabia, which began in Jeddah last year and were initially slated to resume on April 18, have been postponed with no new confirmed date for the talks.

The sides also continue to seek legitimacy beyond the battlefield, albeit with different approaches. The RSF has aggressively lobbied international support with its leader Mohamad Hamdan Dagalo, better known as “Hemedti”, making high profile trips to South Africa, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda among others.

Ladd Serwat, an analyst at conflict monitoring group ACLED, told Semafor Africa that

no side had gained a clear upper hand in garnering international support. He said Western countries have “followed international norms to favor the ruling regime,” whereas others, such as Libya and the Central African Republic (CAR), have served as “strategic supply routes for the Wagner Group/Africa Corps mercenaries to supply the RSF.”