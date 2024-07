The Sudanese government conditionally accepted an invitation to attend US-sponsored peace talks next month in Geneva, 15 months into a civil war between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces that has left millions displaced and facing famine.

It came as a drone strike targeted an eastern Sudanese army base during a visit by army chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Reuters reported. The RSF did not claim responsibility for the incident.