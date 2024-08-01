Nigerians protest ‘bad governance’, cost of living, runaway inflation

LAGOS/KANO — Nigerians took to the streets on Thursday to protest the rising cost of living in the country. Thousands of residents in the capital Abuja, Lagos, and other major cities marched in grievance with banners bearing complaints about hunger, bad governance, and the effects of soaring inflation.

Protesters in some instances were met with forceful reaction by law enforcement agencies.

In Abuja, police officers deployed tear gas before midday to deter those who gathered around the Eagle Square, an open-air auditorium close to the Nigerian president’s residence often used for presidential ceremonies. A court order granted to the capital city’s minister on Wednesday required protests to be limited to a stadium located away from the central business and government agency districts.

In Kano and Lagos — Nigeria’s largest states by population — thousands of protesters marched through several parts of each metropolis, including towards the respective governors’ lodges. Protesters at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos were also hit with tear gas, according to multiple reports by local news media. The tollgate is a significant site: In Oct. 2020, police fired at unarmed protesters to forcefully end the EndSARS protest against police brutality.

Many mobile internet subscribers to Nigeria’s four major network operators reported poorer-than-usual connectivity on Thursday. A spokesperson for the Nigerian Communications Commission, which oversees internet service providers, told Semafor the agency had not received quality of service complaints and said it did not direct operators to control access.