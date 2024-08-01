Events Newsletters
Jeronimo Gonzalez
Updated Aug 1, 2024, 7:19am EDT
Africa

Nigerians promise ‘days of rage’ ahead of protests

Demonstrators gather, as they participate in an anti-government demonstration to protest against bad governance and economic hardship in Lagos, Nigeria August 1, 2024. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Akintunde Akinleye/Reuters
The News

​​Nigerians vowed “days of rage” as they prepared to embark on a planned 10-day national protest.

Nigeria is experiencing its worst economic crisis in a generation, caused at least in part by the removal of a fuel subsidy on which much of the economy relied. The shift set off a cascade of inflation that has sent food prices soaring, forcing many Nigerians to eat whatever food they can find.

Analysts fear the demonstrations could trigger a wave of violence like the one that engulfed Kenya last month. But many protesters remained undeterred by threats of repression. “We are down already, so we have lost our fear,” one told the BBC.

