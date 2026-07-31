Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Exclusive / Democrats circulate anti-crypto poll ahead of vote

Eleanor Mueller
Eleanor Mueller
White House Economic Policy Reporter, Semafor
Jul 31, 2026, 5:25am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Chuck Schumer
Reuters

Senate Democrats are circulating previously unreported polling on their voters’ negative perceptions of cryptocurrency ahead of a key vote expected next week.

The poll, conducted by the firm Normington Petts and viewed by Semafor, found that voters in Democratic primaries view crypto less favorably than oil companies; Wall Street; or data centers.

It also found that 84% had an unfavorable view of candidates backed by the crypto industry. Asked for comment, Normington Petts said it surveyed 800 voters across the country — but declined to provide additional details, including who commissioned it.

Lawmakers are bracing for an initial vote on the industry’s top legislative priority, a permanent overhaul of how federal agencies oversee digital assets, as soon as next week.

But deals remain elusive on illicit finance, stablecoin yields — and, most crucially, how to restrict Trump and other elected officials’ ability to profit.

AD