Exclusive / Crypto, and its cash, gets snarled in the Senate

Cryptocurrency firms are facing a nightmare scenario in the Senate, where the shaky state of the industry’s top priority is threatening its plans to unleash midterm campaign cash against its enemies.

Republicans had projected confidence about advancing the legislation, which would overhaul federal regulation of crypto, before senators leave Washington for their summer break. But with just eight days to go, negotiators are still at odds on multiple fronts.

That’s a problem for the crypto industry’s network of super PACs, known as Fairshake, which had nearly $140 million to spend at last count. Its backers, which include firms like Coinbase and Ripple, were counting on a Senate vote on their long-sought bill to help settle whether all that money would go just to Republicans or get shared between the parties.

“That’s the whole reason [Senate Majority Leader John] Thune has to have a vote,” one industry executive told Semafor. “You have to hold it on the record for the PAC funding side.”

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The industry has resigned itself to an initial vote, rather than a final one, though even that is still not guaranteed. As Democrats warn that a failed initial vote could endanger a final product, the industry’s allies are pushing back by accusing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of maneuvering to keep their campaign cash on the sidelines.

Patrick Witt, executive director of President Donald Trump’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, panned Schumer on Tuesday as “doing the absolute bare minimum” to “avoid Democrats being blamed” if the bill didn’t pass before the election.

Another person familiar with the crypto talks speculated that the measure’s been “dead for months,” adding: “Schumer is just trying to delay crypto dropping even more $$ into races.”

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Schumer is deeply involved in ongoing efforts to get a dozen crypto-friendly members of his caucus to “yes.” He’s not the only Democrat urging GOP leaders to hold off until there’s a bipartisan deal — and warning that moving sooner could backfire.

“Forcing [a] vote that would fail makes no sense,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., told Semafor. “Some people feel like they just want to put something on the board.” But “we spent a year working on this. We’re this close,” he added.

The public implosion of illicit-finance talks Tuesday suggests otherwise. More crucially: Pressure on Democrats is high to avoid appearing soft on Trump, whose first year back in office earned him $1 billion from digital assets, by passing a crypto bill that doesn’t rein in his family’s crypto deals.

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“Senate Democratic negotiators are working towards a bipartisan crypto bill with strong guardrails, combats illicit finance, strong consumer protections, and holding the president to ethical standards,” a Democratic aide close to the negotiations said. “The White House has been the biggest impediment to reaching that goal.”

If senators punt in August, they’ll leave crypto’s moneymen with little to go on before Election Day. The Senate is in session for just three weeks between then and November — time that leaders are unlikely to devote to a bill without support to advance before the summer recess.

A growing number of Democratic offices are telling crypto firms that “if you make us vote now, we’re never going to engage on this bill again,” the industry executive said. “And I’m like, ‘Well, if you don’t vote now, you have no consequences for not engaging on this bill.’”

As time runs out, advocacy group Stand With Crypto said Monday it would incorporate the vote into lawmakers’ scores.

“We need to get it done” now, Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., told Semafor. “Because it passes, and there’s a celebration because it’s done — or the Democrats sink it, because they hate the president so much.”