Google raises African AI bet as Big Tech looks to continent

Google plans to build on the success of its artificial intelligence research team in Africa to scale up the technology’s use, an executive told Semafor, as the company announced a $37 million investment in the continent’s nascent AI sector.

The new financial commitment aims to give Google an edge in Africa amid increasing competition from other Silicon Valley giants. There are “enormous opportunities” for impact on the continent, Yossi Matias, a Google vice president who heads research, said in an interview, adding that Google was not deterred by its competitors. “I’ll be thrilled to see more investment from many others in Africa.”

The funding, announced last week in Accra where Google set up an AI lab in 2019, is mostly in the form of grants. The company will prioritize investing in African researchers developing technology solutions for food security as well as those developing models for digital communication in 40 African languages. Education and online safety are other target areas.

Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa — Africa’s key tech hubs — will be major beneficiaries, in addition to Ghana, where the company will offer students 100,000 tech certificate scholarships.