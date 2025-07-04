Nigerian AI startup targets gap in voice automation for African accents

A Nigerian startup using artificial intelligence to build speech transcription platforms for African accents is expanding beyond an initial focus on health care, serving a growing demand for automation across the continent and filling a vital gap left by Silicon Valley tech giants.

Intron began testing speech-to-text models to help doctors with note-taking in Nigeria in 2022 and landed about 40 hospital clients in countries including Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, and Uganda, the company’s founder and chief executive Tobi Olatunji told Semafor.

It has expanded to courtrooms in southwest Nigeria this year, and is testing a rollout for call centers operated by banks and telecom companies where manual documentation eats into productivity, Olatunji said.