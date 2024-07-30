Project 2025 director leaves amid pushback from Trump

Paul Dans, the director of “Project 2025,” is leaving his post as the program — intended as a road map to a MAGA American future — has instead become a major irritant to Donald Trump’s campaign for president.

“To every thing there is a season,” Dans wrote in a letter to staffers obtained by Semafor and first reported by The Daily Beast. “We completed what we set out to do, which was create a unified conservative vision, bringing together over 110 leading organizations, united behind the cause of deconstructing the administrative state. This tool was built for any administration, dedicated to conservative ideals, to utilize. The work of the project was due to wrap with the nominating conventions of the political parties. Our work is presently winding down, and I plan later in August to leave Heritage. Electoral season is upon us, and I want to direct all my efforts to winning, bigly!”

Developed under the Heritage Foundation with participation from major conservative groups, the multi-million dollar effort has spent the last few years building a “LinkedIn for conservatives” that an upcoming administration could tap into for hiring purposes.

Project 2025 also developed a hefty policy book, and has been working in recent months on putting together regulations and executive orders that could be implemented as soon as the next president takes office. Its policy recommendations have been a focus of Democratic messaging for months, with the Biden and now Harris campaign highlighting items like invoking the Comstock Act to restrict abortion access as examples of how a future Trump administration might govern.

In a statement, Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts echoed Dans’ email, saying the project “completed exactly what it set out to do” under his leadership. That effort, he said, entailed getting various conservative organizations on board and building out the tools for “any future administration to use.” Roberts will be taking control of the project’s operations, a person familiar with the situation added.

“When we began Project 2025 in April 2022, we set a timeline for the project to conclude its policy drafting after the two party conventions this year, and we are sticking to that timeline,” Roberts said in his statement. “Our collective efforts to build a personnel apparatus for policymakers of all levels – federal, state, and local — will continue.”