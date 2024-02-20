The Heritage Foundation recruits an army to build a Trump presidency playbook

Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s $22 million effort aimed at staffing up and preparing the next Republican administration, has signed on just over 100 coalition partners for its advisory board. The lineup is a mix of traditional issue advocacy groups and New Right political organizations that offer a glimpse at the shifting landscape of Donald Trump’s Republican Party.

The project’s coalition partners include a number of well-known conservative groups: The anti-abortion organization Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, The Conservative Partnership Institute, The Claremont Institute, and Turning Point USA, among others. Project 2025 has been working for months to compile (and train, via its “Presidential Administration Academy”) a database of conservatives for the next Republican administration to choose from while also developing a hefty policy book.

The last pillar in the effort focuses on developing a 180-day playbook of regulations and executive orders that could be signed and implemented by the next president on his (or her) first days in office. With over 100 coalition partners now tapped to serve, Project 2025 can begin ramping up its work on this final, and key, initiative.

“That’s really what our meat and potatoes work is — that playbook where we are doing diagnostics on each federal agency and filling the templates and preparing drafts of documents, whether they be executive orders, or perhaps even regulations, new guidance, statements and really a system for a new operator to come aboard,” Paul Dans, the director of Project 2025, told Semafor in an interview.

Dans noted that there’s “a lot to pick” from when it comes to what documents they’ll develop for the next Republican president. The group’s policy book, which Dans says has been downloaded as a PDF over 400,000 times, “is pretty comprehensive” but is not intended to match up perfectly with what the next president wants to do. Still, it will offer Project 2025 a roadmap, particularly in terms of topics, to sift through as they develop ideas on initiatives that a future administration could use.

While Project 2025 bills itself as being “candidate agnostic,” Dans noted that at this point in the primary, they expect “and hope” that Donald Trump will ultimately end up in office again. Those helping with Project 2025, he added, include people “who maybe favored one candidate over the next” but are willing “to come together and really put pen to paper with their policy ideas in advance.” Still, many of those involved with the project at this point previously worked closely with the last Trump administration — which could incentivize Trump to actually tap Project 2025 down the road.

“Many of us would be honored to be asked again, to be in that service,” Dans said. “We don’t speak for the campaign, we’ve been very clear.”