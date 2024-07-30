‘White Dudes for Harris’ knows their name makes people cringe. They think it’s worth it.

The “White Dudes for Harris” fundraiser couldn’t have gone much better. Springing out of nowhere in a matter of days, the livestream event attracted over 100,000 participants, celebrity cameos, and a host of potential vice presidential nominees in Pete Buttigieg, JB Pritzker, Tim Walz, and Gary Peters.

“I’m white, I’m a dude, and I’m for Harris,” Jeff Bridges, one of the world’s most famous dudes, said during the program. “A woman president, man, how exciting,” he added.

Bradley Whitford, who played an icon of white liberal smarm in “Get Out,” joked about addressing a “rainbow of beige” on behalf of Harris.

AD

Participants talked about the importance of defending the vice president from attacks that touched on race and gender — several mentioned the “DEI” label Republicans had applied to her — while making their own case against Donald Trump.

“Real men respect women, their careers, and it’s pretty clear that Donald Trump and JD Vance don’t,” North Carolina governor Roy Cooper said. “From Trump’s sexual assaults to Vance’s misogynistic comments, it’s pretty clear that disrespect of women permeates Donald Trump land.”

In just over two hours, the event raised over $3.5 million. It followed on the heels of a separate “White Women” gathering put together by gun safety activist Shannon Watts that attracted over 164,000 participants to a Thursday Zoom call, including pop star Pink and soccer legend Megan Rapinoe, and quickly raised $8.5 million.

AD

As the “dudes” label suggests, the tone of these “white” groups has drifted somewhere between self-deprecating humor (actress Connie Britton joked on the women’s call about joining “Karens for Kamala”) and deadly seriousness. Organizers framed the women’s event as an effort to “answer the call” from prior mass Zoom fundraisers put together on behalf of Black women and Black men, with speakers discussing how to use their “white privilege” as allies.

But as Democrats celebrate their newfound grassroots energy, the conversation around the events has also been conflicted. Ross Morales Rocketto, the 39-year-old Democratic operative who organized “White Dudes For Harris,” opened Monday night’s event by acknowledging the “elephant in the room,” that “a lot of people feel and felt uncomfortable” about its approach.

Critics have debated whether explicitly organizing “white” supporters for Harris — or anything — was a good idea, or politically counterproductive, or even offensive. A WhatsApp group of participants ahead of the call included plenty of discussion about how to explain it to skeptics.

AD

Anticipating these concerns, the first speaker on Monday was Black — Working Families Party national director Maurice Mitchell — and talked about the need for white Americans to not “remain silent” while Trump ran up the score with their cohort.

“It doesn’t usually sound like something I would join,” Pritzker, the Illinois governor, told the group. “But this is a terrific cause.”