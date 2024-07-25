The 2024 election is shaping up to be a partisan ‘weird-off’

The Harris campaign released a list of takeaways from Trump’s Thursday morning appearance on Fox News, one of which was simply: “Trump is old and quite weird?” It wasn’t clear which part of Trump’s interview the line was aimed at; The former president used his time to call Biden’s Oval Office address “terrible,” describe the president’s exit from the race as a “coup,” and say there should be a one-year jail sentence for desecrating the American flag.

Harris’ allies, including vice presidential hopeful Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have taken to saying things like: “These are weird people on the other side,” before pointing to GOP moves such as the push to ban books that reference LGBTQ and racial issues. “These are weird ideas,” Walz said.

Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz used the word to compare Harris and Trump, telling Semafor, “She’s a normal human being, and I actually think that that’s a contrast that is a bit underrated. Trump is fundamentally weird.”

AD

An early target of the weird campaign isn’t Trump, JD Vance, whose repeated complaints that “childless cat ladies” ran the Democratic Party a few years back have resurfaced since his selection as Trump’s running mate.

There may be some pent-up political history under the surface of these snide remarks, which are — all things considered — pretty mild. Democrats have tried to run as the “normal” party before, but some worried the contrast with Trump was harder this cycle, when many voters saw Biden not just as old but as frail and confused. Harris, by contrast, comes off as young, vital, and, her campaign hopes, fun and relatable.