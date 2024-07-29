Ethiopia floats its currency in a bid to secure loans

Ethiopia’s government has allowed its currency to be traded on the open market instead of at a fixed rate as part of reforms aimed at securing loans from international lenders to stabilize its economy.

The birr’s value against the dollar fell by 30% after it was allowed to float on Monday, said the country’s biggest lender, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia. Removing the central bank’s fixed rate is part of sweeping reforms aimed at easing the chronic shortage of foreign currency that have plagued its economy.

The Horn of Africa country hopes the switch will enable it to secure loans from lenders such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. It has been in talks with the IMF to establish a new lending programme.

AD

Ethiopia became the third African economy in as many years to default on its government debt in late 2023. That contributed to its credit rating being downgraded last year to “junk territory” by the Fitch Ratings agency.