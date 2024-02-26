Nigeria’s ‘hardship’ economy in four charts

Nigeria’s economy grew at 2.7% last year, the lowest rate since the country’s recession in 2020, according to the state-run National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The performance came on the back of reduced growth across nearly all sectors of Africa’s largest economy from agriculture and trade to manufacturing and construction. The finance sector was a notable exception. Activity in the oil and mining sectors rebounded after shrinking in 2022.

A change of government last May heralded new policy directions for Nigeria. A years-long petrol subsidy program was ended while a fixed peg for the naira currency against the dollar was scrapped. The period since has been marked by rising prices and a continuously depreciating naira, fueling widespread hardship.

Two main labor unions for government employees plan to hold protests this week. They say the government is yet to implement cost-of-living adjustments agreed to last October as prices rose in response to the subsidy removal.