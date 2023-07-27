Nigeria president nominates top opposition ally and loyalists for his cabinet

LAGOS — Nigeria’s president Bola Tinubu has submitted a list of 28 proposed ministers to the country’s Senate, nominating a number of former state governors and long-time advisers for his first cabinet.

Among the former governors on the list submitted on Thursday are Nasir El Rufai from the northern state of Kaduna, and David Umahi from Ebonyi in the southeast. But the most notable figure is Nyesom Wike of the oil rich Rivers state who is a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party. Wike notably broke with his party to support Tinubu during the February general elections.

Tinubu also nominated three allies he recently made special advisers, namely Wale Edun, Dele Alake, and Hannatu Musa Musawa. Edun, an economist and former finance commissioner when Tinubu was governor of Lagos state in the early 2000s, had been widely tipped for a high profile ministerial role in the period after the presidential election.