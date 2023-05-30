Nigeria's new president will lean on Lagos loyalists ahead of difficult era

Tinubu's top team is important because his closest allies may end up effectively taking control of Africa's biggest economy if the president's health becomes a problem. Concerns about the septuagenarian's health came to the fore during the election campaign when he was often absent from public events and then spent more than a month away in France to rest between the election and his inauguration.

His term begins at a precarious period of rising inflation, grinding poverty, and “emergency levels of food insecurity” in the northeast. He needs people familiar with these problems and have demonstrated the political will to solve them.

Nigeria owes 77 trillion naira ($166 billion) to local and foreign creditors due to high levels of government borrowing under Buhari. Managing that burden demands creative, sustainable revenue generation innovations. Nigeria has not returned to pre-Buhari GDP figures of over $500 billion after two recessions during the former president's two terms.

Solving these economic problems will largely fall on the next finance minister, a position for which Edun is among the front-runners. He is seen as "sort of a financial whizz with the pedigree and connections to get things done," said Cheta Nwanze, chief executive of Lagos-based political risk consultancy SBM Intelligence. "Regardless of what people may say, Lagos's finances during Tinubu's years as governor improved tremendously and Edun was responsible for a lot of that."

But whatever Edun's pedigree, Nigeria's government is a bloated machine consisting of dozens of often conflicting agencies that Tinubu must marshal towards one direction. Two are particularly important for the economy: a politicized central bank, and the state oil company NNPC. Tinubu is expected to replace the current heads at both institutions with people he knows well.

AD

Every Nigerian president must name at least 37 ministers to represent each state and the federal capital. That stipulation, intended to ensure a geographical spread of ministers that reflects the country's makeup, means many of his Lagos lieutenants are likely to be political appointees at state agencies rather than cabinet members.

It means Tinubu will have to look further afield to form his ministerial team. Earlier this month in Paris, Tinubu met with Rabiu Kwankwaso, an influential opposition leader and former ally from the politically important northern state of Kano, the second largest state by population after Lagos. A former governor of Kebbi, Nigeria's highest rice-producing state, also in the north, will likely be agriculture minister, said SBM's Nwanze.