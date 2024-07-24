Here’s what JD Vance told me about his ‘childless cat ladies’ attack on Democrats

Vance had only directed the insult at the left — but he meant it. The line caught my eye at the time, and I talked to him about how it fit into his broader philosophy in 2022, when he was on the verge of winning the Republican nomination in Ohio’s Senate race.

Vance told me that the “childless left” idea grew out of a conversation with a friend who noted that Washington, D.C. was near the top of lists of cities where adults had the fewest children. (As The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson has noted, it’s partly due to the constant flow of young professionals who move later on).

“I was like — oh, that’s really odd, right?” Vance recalled. “The city that’s governing for the rest of the country is also the place that, in some ways, is the least like the rest of the country, where most people do want to have children, and most people do start families.”

AD

The childless factor, said Vance, might explain why so many policymakers favored school mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. “When you have children, and you’ve interacted with children regularly, I think you realize how many of the left policies are really harmful to kids,” he said. “That was the most egregious example.”

A self-described “natalist” with three young children, Vance is now the most influential Republican advocate of a movement to encourage more marriage, and easier family formation. That might include cash and healthcare incentives that his party was doctrinally opposed to, but that self-described “national conservatives” wanted to try, after seeing them implemented in Viktor Orban’s Hungary. He’s also decried the prevalence of divorce and its impact on children, including with comments that have also attracted attention in recent days.

Those views didn’t make it into the new GOP platform, and Democrats believe they’re offering more credible pro-child policies this year. In her maiden speeches as the likely Democratic nominee, Harris promised more affordable child care and paid family leave. She’s also the stepmother of Cole and Ella Emhoff, and often mentions the name they call her: “Momala.”

Vance’s rhetoric also connects with another topic that’s consumed his corner of the intellectual right in recent years: Acceptance of the transgender community and their access to health care. In a 2022 criticism of the pharmaceutical industry, published by the American Principles Project, Vance fretted that “progressive gender theory” was being embraced by some parents who, instead of identifying the source of “mental confusion” in their children, gave them medication that delayed puberty and might affect their fertility.

“Gender dysphoria is good for business,” Vance wrote, arguing — without evidence — that big pharma was driving recent increases in treatment as part of a larger plot to boost profits. “Puberty blockers for 12-year-olds become antidepressants for 22-year-olds become fertility treatments for 32-year olds.”

Elon Musk has struck the same notes, on natalism (“population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming”) and on gender identity. These are popular worries among Silicon Valley conservatives, many of whom Vance knows. Peter Thiel, whom Vance has called a “mentor,” helped fund his 2022 race and the Arizona U.S. Senate bid of his former foundation president Blake Masters. Now running for a safe GOP House seat near Phoenix, Masters has gone after Trump-endorsed opponent Abe Hamedeh, who’s 33, for not having children.

“I’ve got a wonderful wife. I’ve got four beautiful boys. That’s called skin in the game,” Masters said at an April candidate debate. “What we don’t need is someone with no wife and kids, right? No skin in the game.”