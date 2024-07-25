Private credit shops put themselves up for sale as smaller players get squeezed

The world of private credit spent the past few years blooming. Now comes the pruning.

Hundreds of funds have cropped up over the past decade to do the job that banks used to do, before post-2008 regulations penalized them for riskier activities. Loans made by private investment funds have doubled since 2019 to $1.6 trillion, and with banks continuing to nurse their balance sheets and tangle with regulators, it’s likely to continue. A Blackstone executive recently said the industry is “still in batting practice,” and sees it hitting $25 trillion eventually — twice the total loans at all US banks right now.

But that growth is being concentrated at the biggest firms, and smaller players are being squeezed. At least half a dozen lending shops are currently running sales processes, an acknowledgment that niche strategies can no longer compete.

Crestline, with $18 billion under management, is seeking a buyer. So are Waterfall, with $12.5 billion, and MGG Investment Group, with $5.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Last week, Blue Owl, one of those $100 billion-plus giants, bought Atalaya Capital, which has about $10 billion in structured credit products. A handful of others are being less formally shopped, industry participants said.

Crestline declined to comment. Waterfall and MGG did not respond to requests for comment.