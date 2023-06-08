Wall Street’s hottest firm erupts into civil war

Blue Owl launched with instant credibility and quick success. A 2021 merger of two investment shops brought Wall Street royalty — veterans of Blackstone, KKR, Goldman Sachs, and Neuberger Berman — into an investing superband that raised oceans of money and did deals at a clip.

Two years in, it is already cracking.

A schism has opened along the lines of the union two years ago of Owl Rock, a major player in private credit, and Dyal, the brainchild of Michael Rees, and the biggest player in the lucrative business of collecting stakes in other investment shops.

Blue Owl’s co-CEOs, Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz, who both come from the Owl Rock side of the marriage, have asked Rees to resign after months of growing tensions, people familiar with the matter said. Rees refused, the people said, telling them that he believes his contract is ironclad and has no plans to leave behind the business that he named after his kids 12 years ago.

A quiet reorganization last month made those battle lines explicit. Lipschultz, who had been co-president of the firm with Rees, was elevated to co-CEO, alongside Ostrover. Rees remained a rung down, and two other executives were added as co-presidents beside him.

The reshuffle was disclosed in a securities filing rather than a press release and public rollout, an unusual move for a listed company making changes at the top. (The firm did put out a press release announcing a recent mid-level hire.)

Blue Owl said in the filing the changes “reflect how the company operates its business.” Rees has told friends that the moves were an effort to sideline him and turn up the pressure on him to leave. He has privately fumed at what he believes was a retrade of an original agreement that envisioned Ostrover as CEO, and he and Lipschultz, as his lieutenants, making joint decisions about the direction of the firm.

A Blue Owl spokesperson declined to comment on behalf of the firm and the three executives.