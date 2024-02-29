Frenemies in the corporate-loan market

Wall Street banks have lost out on billions of dollars in fees to private lenders. A few have figured out how to get some of that money back.

As private lenders muscle in on banks’ bread-and-butter business of corporate lending, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and others have built sizable businesses lending to these upstart competitors, which are eager to juice their own returns with that favorite of Wall Street tools: leverage.

This lending casts these two camps more as frenemies than existential rivals in a game that is “less zero-sum than it seems,” said Dee Dee Sklar, who ran this business at Wells Fargo until retiring in 2019.

Numbers are fuzzy, but industry participants estimate that banks have lent as much as $150 billion to private credit funds, backed by loans to companies that are mostly midsized and owned by private-equity shops.

The loans charge 3% or so above a baseline interest rate, which suggests the half-dozen banks that are active in this space are making $4 billion a year. That’s not enough to compensate for the business they’ve lost to nonbanks, but it’s significant revenue, and gets more favorable treatment by regulators because it’s seen as safer.

JPMorgan has about $30 billion of these loans outstanding and Goldman Sachs has about $10 billion, to credit funds run by Apollo, New Mountain, and Blue Owl, according to people familiar with the matter and corporate filings.

Banks’ lending business is “being hollowed out by private credit,” said Jim Fellows, president of First Eagle Alternative Credit. “So what do they do? They come back and lend against it. They’re always chasing that fee.”

Funds like First Eagle borrow against their loans for the same reason KKR borrows against its buyouts and homeowners borrow against their houses: It boosts profits.