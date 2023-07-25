The GOP’s zombie idea for fixing Social Security

Republican presidential candidates are talking about changing Social Security benefits for younger workers to stave off a looming insolvency, putting them in line with pre-Trump proposals that also sought to shield current and near-retirees from cuts. Ron DeSantis has suggested people in their “thirties and their forties” could be affected, for example. Mike Pence and Nikki Haley have made similar comments.

But the circumstances have changed since Republicans and some Democrats proposed similar ideas in prior decades, experts say. A long-anticipated glut of Baby Boomer retirements is already here: Keeping their benefits safe while targeting younger Americans could mean Republicans are taking a politically risky position that wouldn’t actually prevent the program from a short-term fiscal crunch.

“Politicians haven’t updated their talking points since the 1990s,” Brian Riedl, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, tweeted. “Back then you could exempt older people from reform because the 74 million boomer retirement deluge wasn’t coming until 2008-2030. Now it’s too late.”

The program has a projected $23 trillion shortfall over the next 75 years, according to the latest trustee report, and will only be able to pay out about 80% of its benefits with tax revenues starting in 2034.

“The insolvency date is like 10 years from now. So any policy that doesn’t take effect for more than 10 years isn’t going to avoid insolvency,” Marc Goldwein, senior vice president and fiscal expert at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, told Semafor. “And that means that if you’re focused on a benefits-only approach, you really need changes that are going to affect new beneficiaries immediately, if not some current beneficiaries.”