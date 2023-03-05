Trump goes after DeSantis on Social Security at CPAC

OXON HILL, Md. — At a private pre-CPAC speech reception for VIPs and raffle winners, former President Donald Trump took to the stage to chants of “we want Trump!” In attendance was a jumble of MAGA characters, from well-known rally attendees like the “Front Row Joes” and “Brick Man” to Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, Nigel Farage and former administration official Kash Patel.

During the speech, Trump focused in part on Social Security, which he’s been vocal about vowing to protect in recent weeks. In particular, he appeared to target Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, one of his potential opponents, over the topic.

“Somebody's running around … and they're not going to announce what they're doing. I assume they're running, right? And I said there's no way we will allow them back to attack Social Security. There’s no way we will allow them — because a certain person wanted to attack Social Security and Medicare. They wanted to raise the minimum age to 70 … we're going to take care of our Social Security people,” Trump told the crowd.

“And you know, the one thing I’ve learned about politics: If there’s an early inclination — if somebody wants to cut Social Security, eventually, if they’re in a position of power, they’ll bring it back,” he continued.

When DeSantis was in Congress, he voted for budget resolutions that called for raising the retirement age for Social Security and Medicare. As Semafor previously reported, both Trump and Democrats plan to hone in on past support for entitlement cuts by DeSantis and other potential 2024 Republican contenders. DeSantis told Fox News last week that “we’re not going to mess with Social Security as Republicans.”