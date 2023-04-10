Republicans are talking about raising Gen Z’s retirement age. It polls terribly.

Everybody knows that hiking the retirement age for all Americans would be wildly unpopular.

But what if you only raised it for workers in their twenties and thirties? Or even just Gen Z?

A handful of Republicans have toyed with that idea recently, as they’ve searched for ways to fix Social Security’s long-term finances without increasing taxes or cutting benefits for older voters. Presidential contender Nikki Haley says Washington should lift the eligibility age for new workers in their 20s. Former Vice President Mike Pence, who’s gearing up for his own run, says he’d raise it for those who are currently more than 25 years away from retirement. He’s also floated providing younger Americans with private savings accounts.

Some members of Congress who are looking to overhaul Social Security also argue younger people should work longer before receiving full benefits.

“Somebody who's got 30 years to go before a base retirement, that's probably a pretty reasonable time to state: It might take you an extra six months to a year before you’re at full retirement benefits,” GOP Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, who has been involved in the chamber’s bipartisan Social Security discussions, told Semafor.

But new polling from Data for Progress, provided first to Semafor, suggests Americans are cold on the concept. It finds that about 65% of likely voters are against lifting the retirement age for people in their 20s, compared to 27% who support it. Among self-identified GOP voters, the split is similar: 59% are opposed and only 32% are in favor.

The Data for Progress poll also looked specifically at three swing districts in New York, where GOP gains in 2022 helped the party take back control of the House. In one of the districts, just 20% supported raising the retirement age to 70 for future generations. In the other two, less than 10% supported it.