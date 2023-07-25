Shein calls for makeover of U.S. trade rule that critics used against it

Shein is calling for a “complete makeover” of a key U.S. trade provision that lawmakers allege has given an unfair advantage to the online fashion giant and allowed it to import goods produced with forced labor undetected.

The move undercuts one of the main talking points cited by Shein’s critics and could help address growing concerns about the company in Washington.

The so-called “de minimis” policy, which allows individuals to import up to $800 worth of goods at a time tariff-free and with little oversight, needs to be reformed to “to create a more level, transparent playing field,” Shein Executive Vice Chairman Donald Tang wrote in a letter sent to the American Apparel & Footwear Association on Tuesday.

A report released by the House select committee on China last month found that Shein and Temu, a popular e-commerce site owned by the Chinese tech giant PDD Holdings, ship almost 600,000 packages to the U.S. each day under de minimis, or more than 30% of the total amount.

In an interview with Semafor, Tang said that the rule was “never foundational” to Shein’s success, which he argued should be credited instead to its innovative supply chain management system.

AD

In his letter, Tang didn’t note any specific changes that Shein would endorse. A bill introduced in Congress last month proposed banning certain countries from sending packages into the U.S. under the provision, including China, where most of the products that Shein sells are produced.