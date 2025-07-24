Trump stays cautious during tense Fed tour

The remarkable display of President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell touring the central bank in hard hats on Thursday was followed by another rare moment: Trump sounding almost cautious.

Trump and several senior GOP officials visited the Fed for a tour of its pricey renovation, which has sparked Republican division and open speculation about whether the president might use it as a rationale for firing the chair before his term is up next spring.

After the tour, even as his aides promised to keep up their investigations, Trump stopped short of declaring he’d seen immediate evidence of gross mismanagement. He suggested, in a measured fashion, that he would have handled parts of the project differently.

He pushed back on the idea that the meeting with Powell was tense, describing it as “good” and adding that he doesn’t “think it’s necessary” to fire the chair — a move that would likely spark a protracted legal battle and roil financial markets.

“It’s a tough construction job,” Trump said upon arriving. Asked what might make him back off Powell, the president offered a reply that hinted at the deeper motivations behind the renovation flap: “Well, I’d love him to lower interest rates! Other than that, what can I tell you?”

Trump and Powell were joined by White House deputy chief of staff James Blair, National Capitol Planning Commission chairman Will Scharf, and Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott, among others. Their walk-through came as Trump and his allies channel his growing frustrations with unchanged interest rates into scrutiny of the $2.5 billion renovation.

“I see a very luxurious situation taking place, let’s put it that way,” Trump said. “There’s always Monday morning quarterbacks. I don’t want to be that. I want to help them get it finished.”

Some Trump aides took a more aggressive tack toward the Fed. Back at the White House, Blair told reporters that “the cost overrun is massive.” Vought said there was “a lot of progress” made during the visit — but promised the administration plans to “keep at it.”

“The president was very clear, interest rates need to come down,” Vought told reporters. “We’re going to keep asking the questions. A lot of fiscal things that we could have done better, a lot cheaper.”

The central bank has declined to lower interest rates this year as it faces heightened uncertainty surrounding Trump’s tariff policy. Policymakers are expected to hold that course at their rate-setting meeting next week.

A Trump move to axe Powell, notably, would not guarantee a pivot at the central bank, where the chair must work with other members on policies.