Trump’s rationale for possible Powell firing divides Republicans

President Donald Trump’s latest flirtation with firing Jerome Powell revealed that the Federal Reserve chair may be the single exception to his unlimited sway over the congressional GOP.

After Trump polled Republican lawmakers on whether he should axe the central bank chief on Tuesday night, the president backed away from the idea on Wednesday — with a notable caveat. As his administration probes the $2.5 billion renovation of the Fed’s headquarters, Trump said Powell’s firing is “highly unlikely — unless he has to leave for fraud.”

One person close to the situation told Semafor that the renovations are “definitely a point of concern” for administration officials who are scrutinizing the Fed. Unlike other regulatory officials whom Trump removed since taking office, he would likely have to fire Powell for cause; his frustration with the bank’s inaction on interest rate cuts would not qualify.

There’s just one problem: Republicans are divided about whether the costly renovation is a valid reason for dismissing Powell.

“Being wise with public resources is always critically important, I understand that,” Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., who chairs the House’s task force on monetary policy, told Semafor. Lucas then aired skepticism about “where we choose to pay close attention [to] how ‘wise’ things are.”

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., warned firing Powell would “crash” markets. More importantly, he said the president doesn’t have the authority to fire Powell.

“If they litigate it they’ll lose,” Kennedy told Semafor. “His lawyers, if they’re doing their job, are telling him that he’ll likely lose. And the independence of the Federal Reserve is important.”

Another House Republican, who requested anonymity to discuss the renovations, aired concerns that wielding them as a basis to fire Powell could compromise the central bank’s independence. Because Powell is set to step down as chair next year but remain on the board through 2028, firing him would be the only sure way Trump could appoint a chair who is not currently on the board.

“I believe in an independent central bank, very much so,” the House Republican said. “Markets believe in that; the financial system believes in that; and it’s served America well. It makes us the strongest country in the world, because we have that independent central bank.”

One senior Republican congressional aide described the situation as “beyond f–ked.”

It’s not “as if [Powell] is handling the renovation,” plus “the building’s foundation is a mess,” the aide said. “They had to lift up the building, replace the foundation, then renovate it.”

“Seems like they just want to find any reason” to fire Powell, another Republican congressional aide said.

Markets swooned on Wednesday at the suggestion of a Powell firing even as Trump insisted that he was “not planning on doing anything.” The episode tore open a faultline that has persisted since Trump took office as he pushes for more control over the central bank amid his dissatisfaction with interest rates — and, in some instances, seizes it.