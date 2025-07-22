White House deputy chief of staff James Blair, budget director Russell Vought, and Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte will be among those visiting the Federal Reserve on Thursday, Blair told Semafor.

The visit, scheduled for 4pm, is part of the White House’s effort to ramp up scrutiny of the Fed’s $2.5 billion renovation, which President Donald Trump has zeroed in on as a possible pretext for ousting Chair Jerome Powell.

“I just want to get eyes on sort of the whole project itself,” Blair told Semafor after finalizing the upcoming visit. The administration is looking to analyze the project plans and get a better sense of what the renovations look like by cross-checking them with details sent in letters and comments made by Powell.

National Capitol Planning Commission chairman Will Scharf and commissioner Stuart Levenbach may also attend the walk-through, Blair said.