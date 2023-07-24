Ron DeSantis is struggling to keep it a two-man race with Donald Trump

The problem for all of the candidates is still Trump, of course, who held massive leads in each of these polls ranging from 30 to 40 points. But DeSantis no longer looks like the dominant challenger — setting up what could become a free-for-all to take the second slot and try to consolidate opposition to Trump.

Campaigns are so far dismissive of Ramaswamy’s rise in the polls, and Haley is still widely seen as a niche candidate. But the same can’t be said of Scott, who is increasingly looking like a concern for DeSantis — and, worse for the governor, a well-financed one. The Super PAC backing the South Carolina senator recently announced it was purchasing a whopping $40 million ad buy in key early states and on cable TV.

Those problems could get worse still: Donors turned off by DeSantis’ hard right emphasis on social issues —The New York Times reported on Sunday that his own staff produced a strange anti-LGBT video and tried to pass it off as a supporter’s on Twitter — might find Scott a more natural fit if he looks viable.

Scott seems well-poised for a breakout, but with it will also come more attention from his opponents and deeper dives into his record from the press.

In recent weeks, the DeSantis camp has started to quietly lay the groundwork to go after Scott: An internal memo from earlier in July to donors honed in on Scott, suggesting he could be an incoming threat, NBC News reported at the time, while also pointing to potential vulnerabilities.

AD

“While Tim Scott has earned a serious look at this stage, his bio is lacking the fight that our electorate is looking for in the next President,” the memo said. “We expect Tim Scott to receive appropriate scrutiny in the weeks ahead.”

A pro-Haley Super PAC last week attacked Scott’s “wasteful spending approach” and Chris Christie on Sunday denounced his recent remarks defending Trump from accusations he instigated the Jan. 6 riot.

One person who’s unlikely to attack Scott? Trump himself, who has so far spent the bulk of his time going after DeSantis with occasional flicks at anti-Trump candidates like Christie.

The former president is now relishing the crowded field, and fully understands it benefits him at this point. And although he recently suggested he’d go after whoever was in second place, there’s no indication from the campaign that Trump would start going after Scott (or Ramaswamy, for that matter) should he overtake DeSantis. Aides have noted that the two don’t directly attack Trump, and the former president has in fact explicitly told them not to criticize Scott.